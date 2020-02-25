Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.58. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

