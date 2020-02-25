Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

