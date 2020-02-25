CIBC Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,071. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.15.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

