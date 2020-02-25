Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $40.36 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.3% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $40,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. 42,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

