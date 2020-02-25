Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $80.11 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $80,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.06. 909,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.98 and its 200 day moving average is $300.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

