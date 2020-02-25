Cincinnati Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.38% of Snap-on worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.