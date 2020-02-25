Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 75,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

