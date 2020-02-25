Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,785,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

