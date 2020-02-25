Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $6,184,115 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

