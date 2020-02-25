Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

