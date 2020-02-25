CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 16,196,542 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,685,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,785 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 160.6% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 983,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

