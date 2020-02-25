Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 402,268 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 352,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 100,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,115. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

