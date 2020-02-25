Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

