Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 547 shares of the stock traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

