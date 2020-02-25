Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 4,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,785. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

