Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

UTX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,063. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.