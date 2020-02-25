Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

