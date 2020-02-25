Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 188,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,700. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

