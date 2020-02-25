Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 3,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,542. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

