Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. 24,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,139. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

