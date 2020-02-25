Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 37,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

