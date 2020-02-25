Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

