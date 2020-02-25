Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.