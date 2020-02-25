Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

