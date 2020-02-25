Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 14,790 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.