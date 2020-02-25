Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 15,218 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

