Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,573. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.