Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

