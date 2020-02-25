CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $225,767.00 and $2,718.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000650 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

