Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.