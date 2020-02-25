Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NetApp by 263.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 419,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 304,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

