Comerica Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 439,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 197,801 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,902,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,647 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

