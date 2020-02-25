Comerica Bank Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 237,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

