Comerica Bank Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

