Comerica Bank Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,457,000 after purchasing an additional 558,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

