Comerica Bank Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

RF opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

