Comerica Bank Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

