Comerica Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

