Comerica Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $193,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,193.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $7,576,163 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

JBL opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

