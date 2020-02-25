Comerica Bank Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

