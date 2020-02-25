Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Home Bancshares worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.