Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,825 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

INCY opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.