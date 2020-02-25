Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

