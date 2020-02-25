Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $121.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.