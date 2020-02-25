Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

PII stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.