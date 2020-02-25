Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

