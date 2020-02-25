Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.