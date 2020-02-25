Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

