Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.