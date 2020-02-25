Comerica Bank Sells 16,256 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.41% of Standex Int’l worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Standex Int’l by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Standex Int’l by 146.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $921.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

